61,700 Shares in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.