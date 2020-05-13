A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE AHC opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. A. H. Belo has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.05%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other A. H. Belo news, CEO Robert W. Decherd acquired 127,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $340,065.04. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 22.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 822,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

