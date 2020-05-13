ACCO Brands Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 62.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

