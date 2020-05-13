Acorn Energy (ACFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

