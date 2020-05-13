Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATVI stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

