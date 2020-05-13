AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of AEGON worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AEGON by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 692,435 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.