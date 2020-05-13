Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.