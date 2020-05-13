Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €212.13 ($246.67).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €148.58 ($172.77) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

