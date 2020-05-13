Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

