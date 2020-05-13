Altimmune (ALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NYSE:ALT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.