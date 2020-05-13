Ambrosus Hits 1-Day Volume of $130,785.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $130,785.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.02085115 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00177620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,476,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

