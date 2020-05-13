Amcor plc (AMCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

