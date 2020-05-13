Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. Ameren also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

