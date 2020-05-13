American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 878,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Assets Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

