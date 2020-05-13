American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Finance Trust in a research note issued on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $754.95 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after buying an additional 260,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.