American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,248 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 127,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $55,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Stephens dropped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.