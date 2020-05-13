American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameren by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.