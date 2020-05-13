American International Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Wendys worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 150,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

