American International Group Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Brunswick worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE:BC opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -200.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

