American International Group Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

