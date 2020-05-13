American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Shares of ALGN opened at $206.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

