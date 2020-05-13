American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

