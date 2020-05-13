American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

