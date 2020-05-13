American International Group Inc. Sells 13,993 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

