American International Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,382 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

