American International Group Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Semtech worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,023,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after acquiring an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

