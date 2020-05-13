American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. American Public Education updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.25 EPS.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

