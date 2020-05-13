American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 375,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

