Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Down 25.5% in April

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 price target (up from $4.60) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,848,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,067 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.