AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.