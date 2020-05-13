Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 162.14% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

