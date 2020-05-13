Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.