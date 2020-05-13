Analysts Set American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT at $31.17

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMNB. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

AMNB opened at $22.31 on Friday. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.16.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

