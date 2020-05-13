Analysts Set Expectations for EXACT Sciences Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

