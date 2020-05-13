Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

