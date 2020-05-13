Aperio Group LLC Acquires 18,349 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Assurant worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

