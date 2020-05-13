Aperio Group LLC Acquires 860 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ormat Technologies worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

