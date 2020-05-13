Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.14.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.10. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

