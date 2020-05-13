Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NYSE FE opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

