Aperio Group LLC Buys 32,956 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

ALXN stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

