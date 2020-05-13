Aperio Group LLC Buys 74,544 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,544 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.