Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

