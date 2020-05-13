Aperio Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $77,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 801,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kellogg by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after purchasing an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

