Aperio Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,437 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,319,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,939,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,007,000 after buying an additional 564,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,104,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,355,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,946,000 after buying an additional 2,883,997 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,140,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,560,000 after buying an additional 1,786,932 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

