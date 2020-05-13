Aperio Group LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 453.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,218 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,279.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

