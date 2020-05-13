Aperio Group LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,811 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of The Western Union worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.