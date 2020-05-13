Aperio Group LLC Purchases 8,798 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,447,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $470.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $281.66 and a one year high of $474.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

