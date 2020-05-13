Aperio Group LLC Sells 25,128 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,128 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

