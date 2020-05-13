Aperio Group LLC Sells 582 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Workday stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.