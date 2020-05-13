Aperio Group LLC Takes $9.23 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $210,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $17,131,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.